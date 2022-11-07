Search

07 Nov 2022

Family to honour first garda murdered in Ireland and horrific killing happened in Tipperary

Laois family to honour first Garda to be murdered in Ireland

Reporter

07 Nov 2022 10:33 PM

news@tipperarylive.ie

The first garda ever murdered in Ireland, a young Laois man, was killed 100 years ago this month, but his family say he never got the honourable funeral he deserved.

Garda Henry Phelan was buried quietly in Camross in 1922 after he was shot dead while on duty in Tipperary, by the IRA.

He is to be remembered in a memorial Mass next week, when wreaths will be laid by his family. 

Born in Rushin, Mountrath on Christmas Day 1900, Henry Phelan worked on his family farm until he joined the civic Guards in 1922. He was killed the same year on November 14.

His great nephew Tommy Dunne has said that according to Garda Phelan’s Inspector at the time James Begin, “no oration was delivered, not a drum was heard, Not a funeral note. We hope to right that wrong”.

A memorial Mass to commemorate the life of Garda Phelan will be held at St Fergals Church Camross at 11 am on November 12.

A funeral note will be provided by renowned Piper Cormac Bowell, followed by  a wreath laying ceremony at Garda Phelans headstone in the nearby cemetery in Camross.

“All are welcome to come and attend this celebration in honour of this young local hurler and  friend to many,” Tommy said.

He has written a stirring account of Garda Phelan’s short life.

“Henry was by all accounts a decent friendly young man. His father died when he was born. He grew up at a time when most people around him joined the RIC. 

“Henry was a young man with different ideas. He became a volunteer in the war of independence. It was serving as a volunteer that he came to the attention of his superiors

“In early 1922 on the establishment of the free state a new police force was being formed, An Garda Síochána was established to replace the Royal Irish Constabulary.

“Many of the young recruits were chosen from the volunteers of the war of independence. Young men who had proved trustworthy and of good character. Henry was one of these.

“They were asked to put on the Garda uniform and go unarmed out into a land torn apart by civil war. Their job was to be civic Guards unarmed and show their armed former colleagues that there was a better way, by peace and political progress.

“It was known that some of these young men would die for their courage. And so it was on the 14 Nov Henry was shot  in Mullinahone on the Tipperary border.

“His crime was collecting hurleys and a sliotar to help start a new hurling team in Callan Kilkenny.  He was known to have taken hurleys from Brophys, Mountrath and Dooley's, Coolrain.

“His death saved many others. Within a short period of his murder orders went down through the IRA ranks throughout the country. Never again to shoot or kill an unarmed Garda.

”This young man chose his own path. An honourable and brave path.  We owe these young men for what we have today. His funeral at the time was a very quiet affair as so not to offend either side of the civil war.

“Let us right that wrong. Let us join together as a community to honour one of our own. A young decent chap who has lain quietly unnoticed in our local graveyard for 100 years,” Tommy Dunne writes.

All are welcome to attend, particularly all serving gardaí. Light refreshments served at The Camross Inn afterwards.

