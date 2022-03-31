Firmus announces new gas price increase in Ten Towns area

Gas supplier Firmus Energy is to increase prices for customers in much of Northern Ireland by 16.31%.

The company said the rise, which will affect about 55,000 customers in the Ten Towns area, will be introduced on May 3.

This is the latest in a series of rises to the price of gas for customers.

The increase will see an average gas bill rise by around £211 a month.

The Ten Towns Network area includes Antrim, Armagh, Ballymena, Ballymoney, Banbridge, Coleraine, Craigavon (including Lurgan and Portadown), Limavady, Londonderry, Newry, and more than 25 other towns and villages in the surrounding areas.

Firmus interim managing director Niall Martindale said energy markets have been adversely affected by the war in Ukraine.

He added: “This has been reflected across the board with increases in the costs of home heating oil, coal, electricity, and gas.

“Regrettably the sheer scale of the increased costs involved give us no alternative but to pass on to our customers the higher costs we are having to pay for the gas we supply.”

Utility Regulator chief executive John French said anyone who is struggling with their bills should contact their energy supplier.

He said: “I completely recognise that this energy crisis is putting the most vulnerable in our society under considerable strain.

“I would therefore encourage anyone who is struggling with their bills to get in touch with their energy company as soon as they can.

“The regulatory process ensures that energy companies have clear obligations on how they act and how they provide support to consumers.”

The 16.31% price increase announced by Firmus energy today will see customer bills increase by around £211 per year in the Ten Town area.If you’re worried about your bills, help is available. Contact your supplier straight away for support & advice, or call us on 0800 121 6022. pic.twitter.com/rJa86EUeVh — The Consumer Council (Northern Ireland) (@ConsumerCouncil) March 31, 2022

Raymond Gormley, head of energy policy at the Consumer Council, warned about an increase in fuel poverty in Northern Ireland.

He said: “It is important that consumers are made aware that their domestic gas bills will stay high for at least the next year because the wholesale price that the companies pay for the gas continues to be much more expensive than the norm.

“Unfortunately heating oil prices are also very high, so regardless of the fuel we use, many of us will experience extreme pressure on our household budgets.

“This will further increase the numbers of people in fuel poverty, as many families may struggle to find the extra money they will now need to pay for heating.”

Consumers have had to deal with a series of energy price increases in recent months.

Earlier this week, Electric Ireland, the third largest supplier of electricity in Northern Ireland, announced it was increasing its prices by 30% from May.