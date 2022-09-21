Man dies in Belfast house fire

A man has died in a house fire in Belfast.
The fire occurred on Wednesday morning at Lenadoon Avenue in the west of the city.
Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service group commander Geoff Somerville said: “The thoughts and sympathies of Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service are with the loved ones of a man who died following a fire on Lenadoon Avenue, Belfast.
“On Wednesday at 8.04am, firefighters were called to reports of a fire in a two-storey terraced house.
“Two fire appliances from Springfield Fire Station attended the incident.
“The fire was out when firefighters arrived, but tragically a man was found dead at the scene.
“The incident was dealt with by 9.59am and the cause of the fire is under investigation.”
