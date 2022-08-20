Birr dig deep and finish strong to claim quarter-final berth

IT was far from a performance that will have the other teams left in the Offaly Senior Hurling Championship quaking in their boots but that won't worry Birr one iota as they had to dig deep to edge out Kinnitty in Rath on Saturday evening.

Molloy Environmental Systems Senior Hurling Championship Group 1

Birr 1-14

Kinnitty 0-12

With a place in the quarter-finals at stake for the winners (a draw would have done Kinnitty), this was an engrossing, tension filled game with a real edge to it. Birr were pushed the whole way by a battling, very hard working, highly motivated Kinnitty side.

The favourites finished srrongly to claim the quarter-fnal berth, scoring the last four points on the trot but this game was much tighter than the five point winning margin suggests. There was only a point in it with two minutes left and Kinnitty were within touching distance of a sensational win.

Birr, however, showed real character when their need was at its most acute. They battled fierce hard for everything and for a light, generally young side, they won their share of hard, dirty ball. They stood up to be counted all ocer the field and superb points from Dylan Quegan and Colm Mulrooney followed by an Eoghan Cahill free and a Morgan Watkins score from play got them across the finish line.

It wasn't a great Birr display and there was not a whole lot here to suggest that this will be the year the Sean Robbins Cup returns to the town but they have the capacity to improve. Most importantly, they have a real hunger to succeed and this was reflected in the way they responded to the physical questions that Kinnitty were always going to test them with.

It would not have taken a lot for Kinnitty to have won this game but they struggled to create chances in the closing quarter and their finishing was not clinical enough in the first half when they were the better team.

With rain making conditions difficult in the first half, Kinnitty had first use of a decent wind but they didn't make it count on the score board. They weren't hugely wasteful but they missed a few simple chances and to win, they had to be getting all those Kinnitty were full value for their 0-5 to 0-2 lead after 17 minutes but were rocked with a Birr goal out of nothing with Morgan Watkins finishing very well with a snapshot.

Kinnitty missed a golden chance of regaining control when they were awarded a 19th minute penalty for a foul on Tommy Leahy but James Dempsey's shot went wide. Eoghan Cahill edged Birr in front but they also missed a few good chances and closing points from Odhran Kealey and James Hardiman (free) gave Kinnitty a 0-7 to 1-3 half time lead.

As the sun poked out and wind died down, Shane Kinsella (sideline) and James Hardiman (free) got the opening points of the second half to give Kinnitty a three point lead and a fighting chance. They didn't score again until the 16th minite and by that stage Birr had scored four on the trot to lead by 1-7 to 0-9.

Kinnitty fought with everything they had. Twice they got onto level terms as the game entered the last ten minutes but Birr were now playing with real intent. Cahill got them in front with a free before he had a penalty brilliantly saved by Niall Corrigan and Cahill had been fouled in the 52nd minute. Cahill pointed the “65” for a two point lead. Cahill and Lochlann Quinn had wides and Odhran Kealey cut it to the minimum with three minutes left.

Birr, however, finished powerfully with those closing four points and they were delighted to advance. Oisin Murphy, Campbell Boyd, Barry Harding, Brendan Murphy, Dyln Quegan, Morgan Watkins, Lochlann Quinn and Eoghan Cahill were among their standout performers while Paddy Rigney, Brian Coughlan, Conor Meaney, Danny Flanagan, James Dempsey and Odhran Kealey showed up well at different stages for Kinnitty.



MATCH ANALYSIS



MAN OF THE MATCH

Brendan Murphy (Birr): On a day when Birr needed toughness and character, Brendan Murphy provided both. He put in a very honest shift at midfield, fighting for everything and winning ball against the head as well as using it well.



THE SCORERS

Birr: Eoghan Cahill 0-9 (5f and 2 “65”s), Morgan Watkins (1-2), Colm Mulrooney, Dylan Quegan and Lochlann Quinn 0-1 each.

Kinnitty: James Hariman (2f and 1 65), Odhran Kealey and James Dempsey (2f) 0-3 each, Brian Coughlan, Aodan Kealey and Shane Kinsella (sideline) 0-1 each.



THE TEAMS

BIRR: Brian Mullins; Rory Carty, Oisin Murphy, Campbell Boyd; Padraig Watkins, Barry Harding, Dylan Quegan; Brendan Murphy, Colm Mulrooney; Luke Nolan, Paul Cleary, Lochlann Quinn; Morgan Watkins, Sean Ryan , Eoghan Cahill. Subs – Jimmy Irwin for Ryan (42m).

KINNITTY: Niall Corrigan; Willie Molloy, Paddy Rigney, Brian Coughlan; James Hardiman, Paddy Delaney, Conor Hardiman; Danny Flanagan, Conor Meaney; Shane Kinsella, Aodan Kealey, Jason Armstrong; Odhran Kealey, James Dempsey, Tommy Leahy. Subs – Bryan Donnelly for Armstrong (50m), Christopher Leonard for James Hardiman (52m), Colm Coughlan for Meaney (58m).

Referee – Declan Cooke (Crinkle).



REFEREE WATCH

It wasn't an easy game for Declan Cooke to referee. The conditions were slippery and both sides played with a niggle. There was a couple of brief flare ups though these were more pushing and shoving than anything violent. Cooke quickly got on top of those and consulted with his officials. He got most calls right though Kinnitty could have had a first half penalty when Shane Kinsella looked to be fouled – he had taken a few steps on the way in so maybe justice was done.



MOMENT OF THE MATCH

James Dempsey's miss from a first half penalty was crucial. Kinnitty really needed that if they were going to win.



VENUE WATCH

As usual, Drumcullen GAA Club had their grounds at Rath presented to a high standard. They had loads of stewards, managed the busy crowd and accompanying traffic efficiently and their pitch was in good condition.



WHAT'S NEXT

Birr play Ballinamere in the quarter-finals while Kinnitty's year is over.



STATISTICS

Wides: Birr – 1 (5 in first half); Kinnitty – 8 (6 in first half).

Yellow cards: Birr – 2 (Eoghan Cahill and Oisin Murphy); Kinnitty – 3 (Conor Hardiman, Conor Meaney and Christopher Leonard).

Red cards: 0.