21 Apr 2022

Battaash’s brother off the mark on Tipperary debut

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

21 Apr 2022 6:25 PM

Aidan O’Brien’s The Antarctic, a full-brother retired sprint sensation Battaash, made a winning debut in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Race at Tipperary.

Bought by MV Magnier for 750,000 guineas at Tattersalls Book One sale in October, he is now owed by a partnership which comprises of the Coolmore triumvirate of John Magnier, Michael Tabor and Derrick Smith along with Westerberg and Peter Brant.

The Dark Angel colt, out of the mare Anna Law, was not away as sharply as his older brother used to be, but he was soon on an even keen.

Kept company for most of the final furlong by Wodao, trained by Donnacha O’Brien, The Antarctic (6-4 favourite) prevailed by half a length under Ryan Moore.

Betfair cut the winner to 8-1 from 14s for the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot.

“He is a very fast horse, so we were a little worried about the soft ground first time out. We were delighted with him and Donnacha liked the second horse and we knew that too,” said O’Brien.

“We knew it was going to be tough and wasn’t going to be straightforward, but you’d be very happy with him.

“He is very fast and will definitely have another run before Royal Ascot. He always looked a horse who would be more comfortable at five (furlongs) than six – he is very quick and his brother was like that too.”

