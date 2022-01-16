Search

16 Jan 2022

River pollution clean up under way amid concerns for wildlife

River pollution clean up under way amid concerns for wildlife

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

16 Jan 2022

Specialists are working to clean up a river pollution incident thought likely to have originated from material in a manhole.

The alarm was raised on Friday when an East Lothian Council countryside ranger spotted an “unusual residue” that seemed to be discharging into the River Esk at Musselburgh.

Local people reported “heartbreaking scenes” – with birds such as swans covered in the substance and trying to clean themselves – and described an “overwhelming” smell in the area.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) launched an investigation and traced the likely source, a manhole filled with an unknown material leading to a watercourse.

By Saturday afternoon, Sepa said they were confident that it was no longer discharging into the water and East Lothian Council teams put absorbent pillows in place on Sunday morning to protect the watercourse.

Authorities advised people not to let their dogs go into the water as a precaution.

Scott Crawford, Sepa’s national duty manager, said: “Across the last 72 hours, specialist officers from Sepa and East Lothian Council have been responding to a pollution incident in the River Esk at Musselburgh.

“Whilst investigations are ongoing, officers have identified the location of the pollution discharge and are confident that it is no longer discharging into the water environment.

“However, it may take time to dissipate with continued water discolouration and odour, which is expected to decrease in the coming days.

“Council officers deployed absorbent pillows in order to protect the watercourse and working together, we’ve arranging for a contractor to remove pollution material from the likely source – a manhole filled with as yet unknown material leading to a watercourse.”

He added: “We know this pollution incident has been very concerning for local communities and are very grateful to local people for their information, support and understanding during this incident.”

Some people took to social media to describe the scenes.

Alexa Morrison tweeted: “Heartbreaking scenes at the mouth of the Esk after the oil spill. Birds covered and trying to clean themselves, the river still fully slick with chemicals. Awful to see.”

Ian Andrews posted on Twitter: “The burn is still flowing, the Esk still smells of diesel and the wildlife continues to suffer. It’s not just the swans; a Kingfisher I saw this morning looked decidedly scruffy and soiled.”

The Scottish SPCA have also been at the scene of the incident.

Sepa, supported by the council, are continuing to investigate the cause of the pollution, including how the material entered the manhole and watercourse.

Water samples, which will help identify the material, impact and potential source, have been taken for analysis at Sepa laboratories.

Sepa urged anyone with information to contact its 24 Hour Pollution Hotline on 0800 80 7060, via sepa.org.uk/report or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media