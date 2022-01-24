Search

24 Jan 2022

Graeme Dey resigns as transport minister for ‘health reasons’

Graeme Dey resigns as transport minister for ‘health reasons’

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

24 Jan 2022 12:25 PM

Graeme Dey has announced he is stepping down as Scottish transport minister for “health-related reasons”.

He told Nicola Sturgeon that while it had been an “absolute privilege” to hold the post he was no longer able to give this “hugely important ministerial role everything it rightly requires”.

The First Minister thanked him for his work in Government – and said the door would “always be open” if he wished to return to ministerial office.

Mr Dey became the transport minister following a post election reshuffle in May 2021. Prior to that he had served as a the parliamentary business and veterans minister since June 2018.

In a letter to Ms Sturgeon, the Angus South MSP said: “It has been an absolute privilege to serve as a Minister in the Scottish Government, firstly as minister for parliamentary business and veterans and latterly, as minister for transport.”

Mr Dey continued: “I have always prided myself on being able to give 100% to any task I am charged with.

“Regrettably, despite my continuing passion, I find myself unable now to give this hugely important ministerial role everything it rightly requires and deserves.

“It is therefore with regret that I am writing to resign from office as minister for transport in the Scottish Government.”

Ms Sturgeon said: “This is the right decision for Graeme to reach at this time, and he leaves Government with my very best wishes.”

She said Mr Dey had been a “highly effective minister” who had “many achievements to his name”.

The First Minister said: “As minister for parliamentary business, he built trust and confidence across the political spectrum to navigate a period of minority Government, and ensure that Government remained accountable to Parliament throughout the period of lockdown earlier in the pandemic.

“As transport minister, Graeme played a huge part in ensuring the success of Cop26.

“He has also delivered concessionary bus travel for under-22s, set out plans to reduce car travel to meet climate targets, and prepared the ground for the return of Scotland’s railway to public ownership.”

She continued: “Amongst his many responsibilities, I know that Graeme particularly valued his time as minister for veterans. In that role, he secured additional funding for veteran services and I have no doubt that the veteran community will continue to benefit from his support as a backbench MSP.

“Circumstances permitting, the door will always be open should Graeme wish a return to Government in future.

“In the meantime, I wish him well and know that he will continue to serve his Angus constituents with drive and commitment.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media