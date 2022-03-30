Search

Teaching union rejects ‘derisory’ pay offer and warns members will strike

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

30 Mar 2022 2:55 PM

A teaching union has rejected what it has described as a “derisory” pay offer and has warned its members are willing to strike.

Members of the Scottish Secondary Teachers’ Association (SSTA) rejected the 2021 offer, which proposed a 1.22% increase from April last year and a further 1% rise from January 1 2022.

Seamus Searson, its general secretary, described the offer as “not only late but far below what could be expected for the sterling work teachers had undertaken throughout the pandemic”.

He added: “The employers said they recognised the good work of teachers, but their actions speak volumes.

“SSTA members rejected the offer by a resounding majority of 71.6%, with 83% of those prepared to take strike action.

“This highlights the strength of feeling of members in secondary schools across Scotland. This has done very little for teacher morale and the retention of teachers.”

The consultative ballot had a turnout of 50.3%.

Paul Cochrane, the SSTA’s salaries and condition of service convener, described the pay offer as “derisory”.

He added: “The cynicism of (local government body) Cosla and the Scottish Government in stretching a process started 18 months ago into a second year implies a degree of disdain towards teachers that is extremely concerning.”

On Tuesday, members of Scotland’s largest teaching union the EIS voted to accept the pay offer, but it said it will push for a larger increase in this year’s settlement.

The EIS said it wants a 10% pay increase for all teachers and associated professionals in the 2022 offer.

It says members will be balloted on industrial action if no satisfactory offer is received by the end of 2022.

Later this week all of Scotland’s teaching unions will meet, where they will confirm their joint position on the pay offer.

