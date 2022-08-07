Search

08 Aug 2022

Scots considering taking their lives should seek help, organisations urge

Scots considering taking their lives should seek help, organisations urge

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Aug 2022 1:01 AM

People considering taking their own life should seek help and those concerned for another should act, three Scottish organisations have urged, as they launched a new guide to help those worried that someone in their life is suicidal.

The Scottish Association for Mental Health (SAMH), NHS Grampian and Police Scotland made the plea on Monday as concerns grow about the impact of the pandemic and their associated restrictions on people’s mental health.

The north-east organisations are working together to share information and resources, and have now produced a guide to help anyone worried that someone in their life is suicidal – with advice on how to ask the question to how to get them the right support.

Paul Southworth, public health consultant at NHS Grampian, said: “There is no harm at all in asking if someone is feeling suicidal, it does not put that thought into their head.

“Studies have shown people are less likely to make an attempt on their life if they can talk about their thoughts and feelings.”

And Liam Yule, suicide prevention manager and north-east suicide prevention lead at SAMH, said it was “vitally important that we continue the conversation about suicide and suicide prevention”.

The new guide has also been added to the Prevent Suicide App, and Mr Yule said the three organisations were building a “source of useful tips and hints and ways to start a conversation about suicide” alongside information about services available to support those with thoughts of taking their own life.

And as part of the focus on suicide prevention, police officers in the north-east have have received additional training on factors that may point to a person being at a higher risk of attempting suicide.

Chief inspector Darren Bruce, from Police Scotland’s North East Division, said: “It’s really encouraging that there is a great deal of messaging out there for people experiencing difficulties and mental health issues.

“However, what is equally important is that there are mechanisms in place to support those around someone who they feel may be struggling so they know what help to offer.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media