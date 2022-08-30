Search

30 Aug 2022

Scottish businesses urged to increase exports to Australia ahead of trade deal

Scottish businesses urged to increase exports to Australia ahead of trade deal

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Aug 2022 4:00 PM

Businesses in Scotland have been urged to increase exports to Australia as UK ministers look to bolster the Scottish economy with a free trade agreement.

International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan has used a visit to the Gold Coast to highlight the opportunities presented by the UK’s free trade agreement with Australia.

The deal, worth £2.3 billion to the UK economy, was signed in December.

And it is expected to boost the Scottish economy by about £120 million and benefit the financial and manufacturing sectors.

Current trade agreements have seen 825 businesses in Scotland export goods worth £333 million to Australia in 2021.

It is expected the trade deal will boost the number further, with more Scottish businesses urged to “make the most” of the opportunities.

International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan, said: “Scotland exports a wide breadth of products to Australia, from whisky, to machinery, to medical equipment and our new free trade agreement will only increase those opportunities.

“It is fantastic to personally drive these opportunities whilst in Australia after months of virtual negotiations.

“Our independent trade policy is delivering for Scotland, tearing down trade barriers, reducing costs and helping boost wages across the country.

“I encourage all Scottish businesses to make the most of the fantastic opportunities (that) Australia, and our free trade agreement, has to offer.”

The visit comes as Ms Trevelyan works to bring the deal into force so that Scottish businesses can start benefitting as soon as possible.

The deal has been welcomed by Brett Jollie, managing director for Australia of the Edinburgh-headquartered investment firm, Abrdn.

He said: “We are very positive about the potential benefits of a closer trading relationship with Australia, especially the removal of barriers to us relocating our employees between the UK and Australia.

“Such increased visa flexibility would allow firms to make full use of their global talent pool and for us, improve our ability to expand the services we provide to the Australian retail market.”

The UK-Australian free trade agreement Bill will be debated in the House of Commons next week to enable the implementation of aspects of the agreement into law.

The agreements will enter into force once the Bill passes through parliament.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media