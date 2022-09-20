Woman charged after 80 ducks killed by dogs

A woman has been charged after two dogs killed 80 ducks at a farm.
The incident happened at Mayne Farm in Elgin, Moray, at around 4am on Monday September 12 after the dogs entered a shed at the premises.
Four sheep were killed on Monday September 19 at the same location.
Police said that a 42-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with worrying livestock.
A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal and she is expected to appear at court at a later date.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.