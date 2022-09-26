Search

27 Sept 2022

Rewilding network expands to 50 sites

27 Sept 2022 1:25 AM

A network designed to rewild swathes of Scotland has now expanded to 50 sites.

The Northwoods Rewilding Network was set up 18 months ago with a target of reaching 20 sites, in a bid to promote the practice across the country.

Stretching from the Highlands and Aberdeenshire to the Scottish Borders, the initiative now boasts more than 13,000 acres of farm, community woodlands and private estates following the 50th sign up – Glassie Farm in Aberfeldy, Perthshire.

Partners in the project – the owners, managers or trustees of the sites – make certain commitments to expand or enrich native woodlands, restore wetlands or create wildlife corridors.

James Nairne, the project leader at Northwoods, said: “Rewilding is ultimately about restoring dynamic natural processes and Northwoods was established to help remove the barriers to taking action.

“We support our land partners with ecological knowledge, practical advice and funding opportunities.”

He added: “The thread that runs through the Northwoods Rewilding Network is a determination to be part of the solution to climate breakdown and biodiversity loss.”

Laura Hay, one of the owners of Harestone Moss, north of Aberdeen, said: “We have an opportunity to create something amazing – a site where visitors can appreciate the restored landscape and the return of wildlife, and where we can earn a living in a way that doesn’t harm the land.”

