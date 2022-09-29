Search

30 Sept 2022

Three in 10 tenants struggling with rent before cost-of-living crisis – study

Three in 10 tenants struggling with rent before cost-of-living crisis – study

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Sept 2022 1:25 AM

Some 30% of people who rent their homes were finding it difficult to pay their rent before the current cost of living crisis hit, research has found.

Meanwhile, 36% said they had experienced some form of dispute with their landlord or letting agent and 25% said landlords had not carried out necessary repairs.

The Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF) carried out the research, exploring reforms which people on low incomes in the private rented sector want to see.

A survey of private tenants was carried out by YouGov in November 2021 as part of the research, which spoke to 1,012 people.

Nearly a third (30%) of those surveyed were already finding it difficult to pay their current rent, rising to 41% of households earning below £25,000 a year.

Poor property conditions were particularly an issue for lower-income renters, with 30% of low-income renters saying they had significant issues with mould or damp in the property in comparison to 23% of renters who were not on a low income.

The research team worked with groups of tenants to identify 20 things they wanted to change in the rental market.

These included lower costs, better quality homes and strict time limits for repairs.

Earlier this month, the Scottish Government pledged emergency legislation to freeze rents across the country in response to the cost of living crisis.

Deborah Hay, senior policy adviser for JRF in Scotland said: “Even before the recent cost-of-living crisis, tenants in this study were calling for urgent action to boost the supply of good quality, low-cost homes and offer tenants a fairer deal.

“So, while we await further detail about how the proposals will work in practice, we welcome the Scottish Government’s intention to limit rent increases, boost cash support for those struggling and ensure no one is evicted for being poor this winter.

“Done well, these measures could offer valuable breathing space for those facing exceptional hardship this winter.

“We recognise the challenges a rent freeze present for the housing sector.

“But it cannot be right to leave those on the lowest incomes to face further cost pressures, many of whom are already going without essentials, when we can step in to help.

“We must see all the key stakeholders get together round the table as a matter of urgency.”

Tenants’ Rights Minister Patrick Harvie said: “In our New Deal for Tenants consultation over the last year we recognised that private tenants’ experience of renting varies hugely.

“Some tenants have a very positive experience with good quality housing provided by responsible landlords.

“But, equally, there are other tenants, especially on lower incomes, where the outlook is much less positive. And that was before the current cost crisis.

“That is why the New Deal sets out a range of proposals to raise quality and standards in renting – aiming to make sure all tenants enjoy a good experience and recognising the good work of those landlords who provide it.”

He continued: “Our emergency legislation, which we aim to publish very soon, puts Scotland far ahead of anywhere in the UK in responding to the hardship which many tenants face.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media