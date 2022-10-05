Search

05 Oct 2022

Number of people in hospital with Covid increases 12% in a week

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Oct 2022 3:12 PM

The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 increased by 12% last week, according to the latest figures.

In the week ending October 2 there were on average 744 patients in hospital with coronavirus, up from 664 the previous week, Public Health Scotland (PHS) data shows.

There was also a rise in admissions to intensive care units with a laboratory confirmed test of Covid-19, with 19 in the week to Sunday – up eight on the week before.

The PHS report states that “following a fall in cases since mid-July, the average number of patients in hospital with Covid-19 has been increasing slightly in recent weeks”.

In the week to Sunday there were 206 new Covid-19 admissions to hospital, according to provisional figures, with no data available for three NHS boards.

Of the 414,819 people vaccinated for Covid-19 as part of the winter 2022 vaccination programme by the week ending October 2, PHS data shows 93.9% were vaccinated for flu at the same appointment.

