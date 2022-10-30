Man arrested after 53-year-old found seriously injured

A 53-year-old man is in a serious but stable condition in hospital after an attempted murder in Livingston.
Police were called to reports of a man injured on Shiel Walk at around 12.15am on Sunday.
He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.
A 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.
Police Scotland have appealed to witnesses as inquiries continue.
Detective Sergeant John Bowerbank of Livingston Police Station said: “As our inquiries progress I would appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident take place, or anyone who was in the area at the time, who has any information that will assist our investigation.
“Anyone with information should contact 101 with reference number 0052 of October 30. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”
