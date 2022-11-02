Family in tribute to ‘bubbly’ teenager who died on railway

The family of a 15-year-old who died on the railway have paid tribute to the “caring and bubbly” girl.
Kaydee-Louise Lucas died on October 25 following an incident near Dunbar station in East Lothian.
Emergency services were called to the scene shortly before 10pm after reports of a casualty on the tracks but Kaydee-Louise Lucas was pronounced dead.
The incident is not being treated as suspicious.
Her sister said: “Kaydee was a loving sister, auntie and niece who will live in our hearts forever. We will never forget our beautiful, caring and bubbly girl.
“Shine bright like a diamond our special girl.
“Always loved, never forgotten.”
