Luton sign striker Carlton Morris from Barnsley

Luton have raided Barnsley again to sign striker Carlton Morris.
Having already captured forward Cauley Woodrow from the Tykes, the Hatters have snapped up Morris for an undisclosed fee.
He told Luton’s official website: “I’m really excited to get started. I have played at Kenilworth Road a few times and it is never an easy place to go.
“I am happy to be on this side of it now because I want to be at a place where I know I’m confident with the squad that the gaffer is building.
“This is going to be a place where no Championship club wants to come next season.”
