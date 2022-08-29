Przemyslaw Placheta misses Birmingham’s clash with Norwich

Birmingham manager John Eustace will be without Przemyslaw Placheta for the visit of his parent club Norwich.

Placheta missed Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Rotherham with a shin injury and is expected to be sidelined for the next two weeks, although it is unlikely the winger would have been involved against the Canaries under the terms of his loan.

Maxime Colin is a doubt with a knee injury suffered late in the first half against the Millers.

Jonathan Leko will be assessed after missing the Rotherham game with an injury sustained playing for the Under-23s, while Lukas Jutkiewicz completes his two-match ban for deception of a match official against Wigan.

Norwich midfielder Liam Gibbs will miss the trip to St Andrew’s due to an ankle injury.

Gibbs was forced off in the early stages of Saturday’s win at Sunderland and has undergone a scan to assess the extent of the problem.

Sam Byram replaced Gibbs to make just his second appearance of the season and manager Dean Smith will assess if he is able to play again on Tuesday.

Smith said Isaac Hayden is progressing well following surgery on his knee injury.