Sheffield Wednesday seize on early gift to beat Wycombe

A first-minute own goal from Joe Jacobson set Sheffield Wednesday on their way to a 3-1 victory over Wycombe.

After Sam Vokes equalised, Barry Bannan restored Wednesday’s lead and Callum Paterson scored a late clincher.

Wednesday took the lead after just 38 seconds when Jacobson, under pressure from Michael Smith, turned the ball into his own net following Marvin Johnson’s low cross.

After Wycombe’s Dominic Gape’s low drive was well saved by David Stockdale, the visitors equalised in the 10th minute when Anis Mehmeti got to the byline and pulled the ball back to Vokes, who fired into the net from 12 yards out.

Bannan and Will Vaulks both had efforts saved before Smith crossed low from the right and Bannan applied the finish at the far post in the 32nd minute.

Max Stryjek was forced to keep out efforts from Vaulks and Lee Gregory towards the end of the half.

Jason McCarthy wasted a great chance to equalise just before the hour mark, heading over from a good position, and substitute Paterson added a third for Wednesday moments before the final whistle.