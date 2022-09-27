Search

28 Sept 2022

Jack Stretton praised by Carlisle boss Paul Simpson after Grimsby win

27 Sept 2022

Paul Simpson singled out Jack Stretton for praise after the on-loan forward helped Carlisle to a 2-1 victory at Grimsby.

Owen Moxon and Kristian Dennis were on target for the Cumbrians as they picked up their first away win of the season at Blundell Park.

In a game which had to be rearranged due to a waterlogged pitch on the initial date last month, Michee Efete pulled one back for Grimsby after his mistakes for both Carlisle goals.

Visiting manager Simpson said: “It wasn’t a great game for us, but sometimes football games, you have to win them when it’s not pretty.

“You have to roll your sleeves up and dig deep, but we did that.

“Jack Stretton epitomised everything about us with his work-rate and desire to do those horrible things you have to do.

“That goes for everybody and they really had to dig in there.

“I’m quite sure Grimsby will feel a bit hard done to, but I don’t actually care about that.

“For me, it was about coming here and getting a good start to the game and keeping it going. We had a brilliant start but didn’t quite keep that going because we made things difficult for ourselves by giving the ball away.

“We got a little nervy, but thankfully we got over the line and I’m delighted.”

Grimsby manager Paul Hurst said: “We cost ourselves at least a point from this game by conceding two poor goals.

“I can say it’s a good strike (from Moxon) but we’ve got to be stronger when making challenges in the first instance.

“Before their first goal, we started okay and were on top of the game when they did score, realistically, but then gave away another poor goal.

“It was then an uphill struggle, albeit it felt like we were always going to be in the game and that proved to be the case.

“We couldn’t force that equaliser. They do get men behind the ball, but we spoke about those plans going into the game.”

Carlisle went ahead when Moxon let loose and beat goalkeeper Max Crocombe with a powerful right-foot shot from 25 yards.

The Cumbrians doubled their advantage when Dennis provided the finishing touch after Efete gave up possession.

Efete went some way to atoning for his error by pulling one back, but Carlisle held on for three points.

