28 Oct 2022

Coventry defender Fankaty Dabo ruled out of clash with Blackpool

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Oct 2022 8:25 PM

Coventry defender Fankaty Dabo is unavailable for the Sky Blues’ Sky Bet Championship clash with Blackpool after sustaining a quadricep injury.

The defender came off after the first half of City’s 2-2 draw with Rotherham on Tuesday and is set for at least a few weeks out.

Martyn Waghorn will also spend a significant spell on the sidelines with a hamstring issue.

Tyler Walker (knee) underwent a clearing session on Thursday and could begin to train more regularly, while Callum O’Hare might see more action on Saturday.

Michael Appleton has good news ahead of the trip south.

James Husband and Jordan Thorniley were both forced off against Preston last weekend but both have been cleared to play.

Shayne Lavery remains out of the squad as he serves the third of his three-match ban after getting sent off against Sheffield.

Midfielder Liam Bridcutt is also ruled out after experiencing hamstring tightness.

