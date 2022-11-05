Brendan Kiernan at the double as five-star Grimsby stun Plymouth

Grimsby turned on the style to hammer League One leaders Plymouth 5-1 at Blundell Park and progress to the second round of the FA Cup.

Four of the five goals came in the first-half alone for Paul Hurst’s League Two side as they handed Steven Schumacher’s team just their fourth defeat of the season in all competitions.

The Devon side took the lead just five minutes in through a great strike from Adam Randell, but Town equalised in the 10th minute thanks to an Andy Smith header.

Michee Efete’s near-post header flew in after a neat short corner move from the hosts in the 33rd minute and three minutes later, a brilliant Brendan Kiernan flick from a Harry Clifton cross made it 3-1 to the Mariners.

Seven minutes of first-half stoppage time had elapsed when Anthony Glennon added a fourth with a close-range strike.

The scoring continued after the break for Hurst’s side as Kiernan grabbed his second and Grimsby’s fifth of the afternoon with a volley inside the six-yard area.