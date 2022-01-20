Search

20 Jan 2022

Morecambe to assess Greg Leigh fitness ahead of Wycombe showdown

Morecambe to assess Greg Leigh fitness ahead of Wycombe showdown

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

20 Jan 2022

Morecambe will check on the fitness of defender Greg Leigh ahead of Saturday’s visit of Sky Bet League One leaders Wycombe.

Leigh was forced off during Tuesday’s loss to Wigan but manager Stephen Robinson was hopeful it was only a minor issue.

Callum Jones left the Lancashire club earlier in the week after being recalled from his loan by Hull but the Shrimpers were able to add Ousmane Fane to their ranks and he could debut this weekend.

Forward Jon Obika remains sidelined with a hamstring injury for the 21st-placed team.

Wycombe will aim for a third straight win after they claimed bragging rights over rivals Oxford last time out.

Sam Vokes sat out the victory with “suspected Covid” but could be back for the trip to Morecambe.

Nick Freeman is a long-term absentee with a knee injury for the Chairboys but Dominic Gape and Chris Forino are close to returns.

Sullay Kaikai will again be missing due to his Africa Cup of Nations commitments with Sierra Leone.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media