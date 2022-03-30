In pictures: Final goodbyes to Shane Warne during state memorial service at MCG

Melbourne Cricket Ground played host as the world said its final goodbyes to Shane Warne on Wednesday.
The former leg-spinner, considered one of the greatest cricketers of all-time, died aged 52 earlier this month from a suspected heart attack while on holiday in Koh Samui, Thailand.
Here, the PA news agency looks at the state memorial service in pictures.
