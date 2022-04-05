Deaths in Nenagh - April 5
Fr. Tadgh Tierney
Formerly of, Borrisokane, Tipperary
Perth, Australia and formerly of Borrisokane, Co. Tipperary.
Deeply regretted by his Carmelite community and his sisters Marina Cleary, Joan O' Meara and Phil Smith, brother in law Paddy, nephews, nieces and extended Tierney family.
May He Rest In Peace
Funeral Mass will take place in Perth, Australia and can be viewed on Friday morning at 7:30 a.m (Irish Time).
If you wish to view the funeral Mass please visit Bowra and O'Dea funeral directors website at http://bowraodea.com.au/
Click on live streaming, then select watch a live stream and type Fr. Tadgh Tierney and click search. Fr Tadgh's photo should be available and click on it to watch.
Marie Costello (née Burke)
Lisquillabeen, Coolbawn, Nenagh, Tipperary
Funeral Arrangements Later
