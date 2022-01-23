Search

23 Jan 2022

Former Towie star Cara Kilbey announces baby news

Former Towie star Cara Kilbey announces baby news

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

23 Jan 2022 2:25 PM

Former The Only Way Is Essex star Cara Kilbey has announced she is six months pregnant with her third child.

The reality TV star, who already has two children with partner Daniel Harris, posted a photo of her growing bump on Instagram.

She captioned it: “6 Months Baby. Baby Harris Due in May.”

Her announcement comes eight months after she underwent surgery for a ruptured ectopic pregnancy.

Close friends and Towie co-stars sent their congratulations on social media.

Lauren Goodger said: “Congratulations babe,” while Ferne McCann added: “Oh wow darling congratulations you look amazing.”

Other famous names from the ITV show sending messages of congratulations included Mario Falcone, Billi Mucklow, Jess Wright and Sam Faiers.

Last May, Kilbey said she had been treated in hospital after a ruptured ectopic pregnancy caused an internal bleed.

She joined Towie for the third series in September 2011, and was introduced as a friend of Mucklow.

Kilbey and her brother Tom left at the end of the seventh series in October 2012.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media