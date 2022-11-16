Strictly’s Jowita Przystal tells Hamza Yassin: Blackpool is a ‘special’ place

Jowita Przystal has told her dance partner Hamza Yassin that Blackpool is a “special and overwhelming” place to dance at as the pair head to the seaside town on Saturday.

The Strictly Come Dancing duo scored 38 points during last week’s show for a dance to a remix of Jerusalema by Master KG featuring Burna Boy and Nomcebo Zikode.

It was dedicated to 32-year-old wildlife cameraman and presenter Yassin’s Sudanese and African heritage.

Speaking to PA news agency about heading to the prestigious Tower Ballroom, Przystal said: “When we get there (Hamza), and you enter the ballroom, you will feel why it’s so special.

“It’s absolutely a different world (and) feeling to dance (there).

“It’s just you feel so special. And it’s a bit overwhelming sometimes. But yeah, I believe you’re (going to) love it.”

Przystal will be making her first appearance dancing in Blackpool since joining the celebrity competition in 2021.

It is the first time Strictly is returning to the seaside resort after a two-year absence due to the pandemic, with the remaining eight couples hoping to impress the judging panel.

Yassin said: “(At Blackpool) we’ve got extra dancers as well, which will be doing a similar dance to us.

“So it’s more, I think, showcasing the place that we’re at, which will be amazing.”

Yassin added his biggest comfort to tackle his nerves on Strictly is Przystal.

He said: “(Jowita) knows my strengths and weaknesses and it’s nice to be able to share the journey with her.

“So that if I am struggling in a particular bit (I can) focus more on that side, the training and she goes ‘you’ll be fine with this don’t worry about that’…

“The public are very, very supportive, which is fantastic.

“(It’s) like…in rugby, playing a home game and hearing the home crowd cheering you on. That’s what it feels like. ”

Sunday night’s results saw former England footballer Tony Adams, 56, become the seventh celebrity to exit the show after he was forced to withdraw due to injury.

The remaining eight couples will take to the dancefloor at Blackpool Tower on Saturday November 19 at 7.45pm, with the results show on Sunday November 20 at 7.20pm on BBC One.