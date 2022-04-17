Hundreds of daring mountain bikers in 900m descent of snow-capped mountain

About 300 daring mountain bikers have made a treacherous descent down a snow-capped Scottish mountain.
The Macavalanche event saw the group – which embarked simultaneously – hurtle from the summit of Aonach Mor in the Nevis mountain range near Fort William.
Following an arduous climb up the mountain, which reaches 1,221 metres, riders started in deep snow at the beginning of the route.
Snow drift became so dense, pictures suggest, that some riders were forced to push themselves along with their feet rather than pedal.
Organisers of the event said almost 300 people had signed up to take part.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.