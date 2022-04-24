Bird Hide at Tramore Nature Park officially opened in Waterford. PIC: Tramore Eco Group
The bird hide at Tramore Nature Park was officially opened in Waterford on Thursday.
Thanks to everyone who helped make this happen. Tramore Nature Park birdhide officially opened today @wlrfm @NatureRTE @WaterfordCounci pic.twitter.com/8oHcI2apGX— Tramore Eco Group (@TramoreEcoGroup) April 21, 2022
The bird hide was one of the goals of Tramore Eco Group which was achieved in 2021. The group worked with Waterford Council and provided a grant and donations to construct this structure on the former landfill site.
There is a 180° view from inside the bird hide which gives a spectacular view of Tramore's backstrand, which is a Special Area of Conservation.
Mayor Joe Kelly, Raymond Moloney, Bernadette Guest, Ray Hogan of Waterford Council and people from Liam Whelan's plant hire supported the initiative.
What a beautiful day for the grand opening of the bird hide in Tramore Nature Park. Our thanks to Mayor Joe Kelly, Raymond Moloney, Bernadette Guest Ray Hogan of Waterford Council and the men from Liam Whelan's plant hire for supporting our initiative. @WaterfordCounci pic.twitter.com/3vFKdpjvci— Tramore Eco Group (@TramoreEcoGroup) April 21, 2022
