'Going to be great' - Waterford golfer Seamus Power 'can't wait' for this week's Irish Open

Waterford golfer Seamus Power said he "really can't wait" for this week's Irish Open at Mount Juliet in County Kilkenny.

The world number 36 will compete in his first Irish Open since 2019 in Lahinch when Jon Rahm won at the County Clare golf club.

Ahead of Thursday's opening round, Power said: "It's one I've had circled on the calendar for probably six months now. So it's going to be great.

"Obviously, the last couple of years with COVID has been tricky. I think it's going to be sold out, and it's going to be a great week. I can't wait."

The Tooraneena man will play alongside fellow Irishman Shane Lowry and world number 27 Tyrrell Hatton at 8am in Thursday's opening round of the Irish Open.

Seamus Power. @ShaneLowryGolf. @TyrrellHatton... What. A. Group.



Check out the full list of Thursday's tee times now #HorizonIrishOpen☘️ — Horizon Irish Open (@IrishOpen_) June 28, 2022

"I've known Shane (Lowry) a long time," Power said ahead of Thursday's tee-off.

"Haven't played a ton of competitive rounds as professionals together. We played quite a few practice rounds together. So I think it's going to be really, really good out there. Big crowds. Hopefully the weather is good."

Speaking on his recent good form, the 35-year-old said: "I do believe I think I can continue to climb, and I still feel like this is my first season getting into the big events, there are bigger points available in some of these events.

"But it still comes back to your own game. And that's all well and that. It's setting the goals in between that are the most important ones to me, how am I going to get there rather than where you want to get to.

"I know where I want to get. I believe I can be one of the top players in the world."

The Irish Open will be live on RTE2 and Sky Sports Golf from 1pm on Thursday.