27 Aug 2022

Customers of banks closing in Waterford urged to be wary of scams as they open new accounts

Reporter:

David Power

26 Aug 2022 9:33 PM

Customers of Ulster Bank and KBC Bank in Waterford have been warned to beware of criminals trying to scam them as they close their bank accounts and switch to new banks. 

FraudSmart has warned that in the coming months as both Ulster Bank and KBC Bank ask customers to move their accounts to another bank, it expects criminals will try to take advantage by contacting people through scam emails, scam SMS messages, scam social media messages, or scam calls.

The fraudsters will try to gather personal information, bank account details, or card details that could be used to compromise your account or card. The scams will attempt to either:

compromise and use existing bank card and online access details

fraudulently open an account in your name with another bank

The fraudsters will try to panic or rush you into clicking on a link which brings you to a fraudulent website. You will be presented with an option to choose a new bank, and the next page will look exactly like that bank’s website.

Alternatively, they might try to persuade you to download an app which drops malware onto your phone or PC that enables them to take over your existing account.

Be on the lookout for messages that warn of the impending cancelation of your salary, standing orders, or direct debits to utilities which then ask you for personal information or account details.

It could look something like this:

If you receive a message like this, contact your employer directly using your office email or phone number. Do not click on the link. If you receive a call asking for bank (or card) details – hang up the phone and call your company directly, FraudSmart advises.

