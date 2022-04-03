Six dead and at least nine injured in shooting in California, say police

Police in California say six people have died and at least nine others have been injured in a shooting in Sacramento city centre.
The Sacramento Police Department said the shooting happened early on Sunday morning.
Video posted on Twitter showed people running through the street as the sound of rapid gunfire could be heard in the background.
Video footage also showed multiple ambulances had been sent to the scene.
Police provided few details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting but said in a tweet that a “large police presence will remain and the scene remains active”.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.