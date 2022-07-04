Five dead in shooting at Chicago July 4 parade

At least five people are dead and 19 were taken to hospital after a shooting at a July Fourth parade in a Chicago suburb, police said.
The shooting in Highland Park disrupted the annual parade just after it began at 10am local time.
Highland Park Police said in a statement that five people were killed and 19 people were taken to hospital.
It was unclear if the five dead were among the 19 admitted to hospital.
The police said authorities were still searching for the suspect and called it an active incident.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.