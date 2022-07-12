Donald Trump ‘attempted to contact US Capitol riots witness’

The vice chair of the House January 6 committee said Donald Trump has attempted to contact a witness who was talking to the panel investigating the attack on the US Capitol in Washington DC.
Rep Liz Cheney said that the Justice Department has been notified.
“We will take any effort to influence witness testimony very seriously,” Ms Cheney said.
