29 Aug 2022

Nuclear watchdog says mission to Ukraine power plant ‘on its way’

Staff Reporter

29 Aug 2022 7:55 AM

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency said on Monday that the UN nuclear watchdog’s long-awaited expert mission to the Zaporizhzhia power plant in Ukraine “is now on its way”.

IAEA director-general Rafael Grossi has long sought access to the plant, Ukraine’s and Europe’s biggest, which Russian forces have controlled since soon after the war began.

“The day has come,” Mr Grossi wrote on Twitter, adding that the Vienna-based IAEA’s “Support and Assistance Mission … is now on its way.”

“We must protect the safety and security of #Ukraine’s and Europe’s biggest nuclear facility,” he wrote. “Proud to lead this mission which will be in #ZNPP later this week.”

Mr Grossi posted a picture of himself with 13 other experts.

Russia and Ukraine have traded claims of strikes at or near the plant in recent days, intensifying fears that the fighting could cause a massive radiation leak.

Ukraine has alleged that Russia is essentially holding the plant hostage, storing weapons there and launching attacks from around it, while Moscow accuses Ukraine of recklessly firing on the facility. The Zaporizhzhia plant has six reactors.

The IAEA tweeted that the mission will assess physical damage to the facility, “determine functionality of safety & security systems” and evaluate staff conditions, among other things.

