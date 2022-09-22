Search

22 Sept 2022

One dead as 6.8-magnitude earthquake shakes Mexico

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Sept 2022 10:31 AM

A powerful earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 has struck Mexico, causing buildings to sway and leaving at least one person dead in the capital.

The quake struck shortly after 1am, three days after a 7.6-magnitude tremor shook western and central Mexico, killing two people.

The US Geological Survey said Thursday’s earthquake, like Monday’s, was centred in the western state of Michoacan near the Pacific coast.

The epicentre was about 29 miles south-south-west of Aguililla, at a depth of about 15 miles.

Michoacan’s government said the quake was felt throughout the state. It reported damage to a building in the city of Uruapan and some landslides on the road that connects Michoacan and Guerrero with the coast.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said it was an aftershock from Monday’s quake and was also felt in the states of Colima, Jalisco and Guerrero.

Mexico City mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said one woman died in a central neighbourhood when she fell down the stairs of her home.

Residents were huddled in streets as seismic alarms blared.

Monday’s more powerful tremor was the third major earthquake to strike on September 19, after 1985 and 2017.

The 2017 and 2022 events came shortly after the annual earthquake drill conducted every September 19 to commemorate the devastating 1985 tremor that killed 9,500 people.

