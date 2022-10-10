Baltic Sea island of Bornholm hit by power outage after ‘underwater cable cut’

A power outage has hit the Danish Baltic Sea island of Bornholm – with authorities saying an underwater cable from Sweden has been cut.

The reason for that is unknown.

Trefor, which provides Bornholm with power, said the island is “unfortunately affected by operational disruptions at the moment.”

“There is no reason to speculate as to the cause at this time. And we are in the process of clarifying what is to blame for the power cut,” the provider said on its website.

The power cut happened just before 8am on Monday, Trefor said.

A third of the population had electricity again by 9.35am and the whole island should have it by 12pm, it added.

A rocky island of 227 square miles, south of Sweden, Bornholm is the home of nearly 40,000 people.

The outage came after blasts last month damaged two Russian-built natural gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea — two leaks were reported off Sweden and two off Denmark.

All were in international waters.

The governments of Denmark and Sweden previously said they suspected several hundred pounds of explosives were involved in carrying out a deliberate act of sabotage.

The leaks from the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines discharged huge amounts of methane into the air.