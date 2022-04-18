Gallery: All smiles in Glenties - Naomh Conaill Development Draw winners announced

Danny and Elaine Sweeny are €20,000 richer this morning having been pulled out of the draw drum at the Naomh Conaill Development Draw

The Highlands Hotel in Glenties played host to the Naomh Conaill Development Draw last night, with the first prize of €20,000.
The winners are...
1st PRIZE €20,000
(Sponsored by Danny & Elaine Sweeney).
Hugh Campbell, Upper Kilraine, Glenties.
2nd PRIZE €5,000
(Sponsored by Danny & Elaine Sweeney).
Denis Sweeney. Coole Upper, Cranford Co Donegal.
3rd PRIZE, Set of 30 jerseys for your club
(In association with O'Neills).
Moos Christel, Germany.
4th Prize €300
(Sponsored by Mc Geehan Tyres, Fintown)
Martin Cassidy, Teelin, Co Donegal.
5th PRIZE, 2 nights Bed & Breakfast in The Harcourt Hotel, Dublin.
(Sponsored by The Harcourt Hotel)
Alice Sweeney, Burtonport, Co Donegal.
6th PRIZE €200
(Sponsored by Leo's Bar, Glenties)
Pa Bonner, Glen Road, Glenties.
7th PRIZE €200
(Sponsored by John Molloy Construction Ltd, Building Contractors)
Rosin Mc Hugh, Kildrum, Killea, Co Donegal.
8th PRIZE €200
Ronan Devlin (no address, we have phone number)
9th PRIZE, €100 voucher for Highlands Hotel, Glenties.
(Sponsored by Highlands Hotel).
Brian Mc Cartres (no address and unsure of 2nd name but we have phone number)
10th PRIZE, €100 Voucher For Hannah McGuinness Jewellery.

(Sponsored by Hannah McGuinness).
Kirk Lennon, Killucan Road, Cookstown.