Schools Gallery Special: Donegal students attending special Road Safety Road Show

The importance of road safety and the dangers that exist on a daily basis on our roads was highlighted to Donegal students at the Road Safe Show in the Aura Leisure Centre Letterkenny on Tuesday with a further show this morning

The Road Safe Road Show is a unique partnership between Donegal County Council and members of the Donegal Road Safety Working Group which provides a platform to positively influence the driving behaviour of young students as they commence their driving careers or who travel as passengers in cars.

The show will be seen by over 3,000 students from Donegal’s post-primary schools, Youthreach centres, as well as schools from Derry and Tyrone. It is a sad fact that almost everyone knows someone who has been killed or seriously injured in a road traffic collision. This show offers our young people the opportunity to learn about the consequences of poor driving behaviour on our roads.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Liam Blaney said:

“The Road Safe Show is a very important event in our Road Safety Programme as it sends a clear message to young people that a road traffic collision affects many people, from the immediate family and friends, to the emergency services who have to attend the horrific scenes of a collision. We all need to be reminded that just one slip of concentration on the road can change lives forever and this message is particularly important for young people to hear, so that they are aware of the dangers as they learn to drive”.

Brian O’Donnell, Road Safety Officer added:

“There is still a large percentage of road users who do not take road safety seriously. Young drivers are frequently to blame for dangerous driving and far too many families continue to suffer the consequences of a road traffic collision. We need to get the message to all road users, that before they get into a car with a driver who exceeds the speed limit, or someone who may be under the influence of drink, or who has taken drugs, or by not wearing their seatbelts, or who use their mobile phone while driving; to stop and think, because the devastation and heartbreak that is brought on your family and on the local community as a result of a road traffic collision is totally avoidable.

Deele College Students with RSA, Road Safety Working Group and Emergency service providers at The Road Safe Road Show a unique partnership between Donegal County Council and members of the Donegal Road Safety Working Group which provides a platform to positively influence the driving behaviour of young students as they commence their driving careers. Photos Clive Wasson

No family should have to suffer the pain and loss of a loved one because of a road traffic collision. We are delighted that the show continues to receive the support from all schools and also to thank all the speakers involved for their continued commitment to the Road Safe Show, as this show could not take place without their support.”

To date in 2022, 5 people have tragically lost their lives on Donegal roads.