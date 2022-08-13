This three-bed Kilkenny cottage has an incredibly low guide price - see pics!

TAP '>' ABOVE FOR MORE PICS
12 Love Lane, Castlecomer, Kilkenny
3 beds - 1 bath
An ideal fixer-upper for the right person?
Ground Floor: kitchen / dining area with Stanley solid fuel cooker supplying central heating. Large bedroom en-suite, storeroom.
First floor: 2nd bedroom. BER: G, 738 square feet.
Spacious back garden with pedestrian access to public street.
Situated approximately 2 minutes walking distance to Castlecomer Town Centre and Castlecomer Community School.
GUIDE PRICE: €68,000
For Sale By Public Auction on Friday 23rd September at 3.00 p.m.
At the Auction Room - Ballycomey House, Castlecomer, Co. Kilkenny.
