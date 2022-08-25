Kilkenny designer Nicky Hoyne shines at Council of Irish Fashion Designers show

Nicki Hoyne and her bags

At the Council of Irish Fashion Designers show held today, Kilkenny designer Nicki Hoyne's striking accessories shone out as investment buys. Nicki's family hail from Thomastown in Kilkenny and she launched her accessory brand in 2020.

She followed in 2021 with her footwear collection. She was voted the Irish Design Institute’s Rising Star 2021 and also won Runner Up in the Design & Craft Council Of Ireland (DCCI)’s Irish Business Design Challenge.

She is passionate about creating meaningful fashion accessories that are fun and beautiful but most importantly, sustainable. Her vision is to inspire people to celebrate and cherish fashion not just consume it and throw it away. She hopes to one day have a fully sustainable fashion brand.

Nicki previously founded award winning online accessories store, My Shining Armour in 2014. It shipped to over 40 countries and appeared in Vogue, Cosmopolitan and Grazia. Nicki is also a TedxTalk speaker and had her own successful podcast, The Hero Podcast sharing inspiring stories.

The Nicki Hoyne Collection is designed in Ireland and is handmade in Spain by master craftspeople. All materials are sourced within Europe as close as possible to the factory. The brand's factories are Leather Working Group (LWG) certified and their recycled materials are certified Global Recycled Standard.

Nicki continues to research and improve her label's practices in pursuit of becoming a fully sustainable brand. She currently has a pop up store in Kildare Village until September 14, and has also featured in the Brown Thomas Create event that supports Irish designers.

Her designs are available from www.nickihoyne.com