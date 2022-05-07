Search

07 May 2022

Watch: Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy keen to get back into the Assembly.

People want to see "real change"

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

07 May 2022 10:33 AM

Email:

Catherine.mcginty@iconicnews.ie

Pádraig Delargy (Sinn Féin) the newly elected MLA for Foyle said he was keen to get back into the Assembly.

Speaking to Derry Now shortly after the official announcement he had topped the Assembly Election poll in the constituency, he added: "We are keen to get back in from Day One to deliver on health, on housing, on jobs, education and, of course, the cost of living crisis.

"We gave that commitment to people on the doorsteps.

"People voted, very loudly and very clearly, in Foyle and across the North that they wanted to see that real change.

"So, Ciara and I will be back in Stormont from Monday and we will be delivering that real change," said Pádraig Delargy.

